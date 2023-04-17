Who is the oldest person selected in the NFL draft? It's quarterback Chris Weinke, who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in Round 4 in 2001. Weinke, who was 28 years and 264 days old when he was drafted, had won the Heisman Trophy at Florida State in 2000, throwing 33 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. He did not have the same success in the NFL, however, as he managed just 15 touchdown passes -- with 26 picks -- in 29 career games with the Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.

What about the oldest quarterback to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft? It's Brandon Weeden, who was selected No. 22 overall by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 draft. Weeden, who was 28 years and 195 days old when he was drafted, started 25 games across two seasons for Cleveland, throwing 23 touchdown passes and 26 interceptions. He was cut in 2014 and went on to play for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

Below is a list of the five oldest players drafted among all positions, going back to 1986. We also have the five oldest Round 1 quarterbacks drafted since 1967, the start of the common draft era:

Oldest players picked in the NFL draft since 1986

Chris Weinke, QB: 28 years, 264 days

Draft: 2001

Team: Carolina Panthers

Pick: No. 106 (Round 4)

Career stats: Weinke threw for 3,904 yards, 15 touchdowns and 26 interceptions during his seven-year NFL career with the Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers.

Brandon Weeden, QB: 28 years, 195 days

Draft: 2012

Team: Cleveland Browns

Pick: No. 22 (Round 1)

Career stats: In his seven-year NFL career, Weeden threw for 6,462 yards, 31 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He played for the Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans and the Tennessee Titans.

Jeris Pendleton, DT: 28 years, 171 days

Draft: 2012

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Pick: No. 228 (Round 7)

Career stats: Pendleton played in the NFL for two years with the Jaguars and the Indianapolis Colts. He recorded three total tackles and one assisted tackle in five games played.

Mark Drabczak, G: 27 years, 184 days

Draft: 1991

Team: New Orleans Saints

Pick: No. 321 (Round 12)

Career stats: Prior to the NFL draft, Drabczak played football at the University of Minnesota for four years.

Andre King, WR: 27 years, 146 days

Draft: 2001

Team: Cleveland Browns

Pick: No. 245 (Round 7)

Career stats: King caught 30 receptions for 327 yards in four years with the Browns.

Oldest QBs drafted in the first round in the common draft era (since 1967)

Brandon Weeden: 28 years, 195 days

Draft: 2012

Team: Cleveland Browns

Pick: No. 22

Jim Druckenmiller: 24 years, 212 days

Draft: 1997

Team: San Francisco 49ers

Pick: No. 26

Career stats: In two seasons with the 49ers, Druckenmiller played in four games and threw for 239 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Phil Simms: 24 years, 181 days

Draft: 1979

Team: New York Giants

Pick: No. 7

Career stats: Simms had a long career with the Giants, playing for 15 seasons and winning two Super Bowls -- and Super Bowl XXI MVP. He tallied up 33,462 passing yards, 199 touchdowns and 157 interceptions.

Kenny Pickett: 23 years, 326 days

Draft: 2022

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Pick: No. 20

Career stats: Pickett threw for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions during his rookie season.

Chad Pennington: 23 years, 294 days

Draft: 2000

Team: New York Jets

Pick: No. 18

Career stats: Pennington played in the NFL for 11 seasons, eight with the Jets and three with the Miami Dolphins. He is a two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year winner (2006 and 2008). He threw for 17,823 passing yards and 102 touchdowns with 64 interceptions.