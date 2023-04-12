New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley does not plan to sign his franchise tender before the team's offseason program begins Monday, according to Newsday and ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Giants designated Barkley as their franchise player last month but have continued contract negotiations with the former No. 2 overall draft selection.

Giants owner John Mara said last month that he hoped to reach a long-term deal and that he wants Barkley "to be a Giant for his entire career."

But the negotiations remained at a stalemate as of Wednesday morning and Barkley would not be eligible to participate in the offseason program unless he is under contract.

If the Giants do not sign Barkley to a long-term deal by July 15, the two-time Pro Bowler would make $10.091 million in 2023 under the one-year franchise tender.

General manager Joe Schoen has repeatedly stated that the Giants would prefer a long-term contract for Barkley, who reportedly declined the team's offer last November of a deal worth approximately $12 million per year.

Sources told ESPN's Jordan Raanan earlier this offseason that a deal worth $14 million annually could have been a range Barkley considered acceptable. Barkley also told Raanan at the end of the 2022 season that he was hoping to avoid the franchise tag.

Barkley played a full season in 2022 for the first time since his rookie year in 2018 and finishing fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards. He scored 10 touchdowns, had 32 rushes of 10 or more yards, and finished with 1,650 yards from scrimmage en route to being the runner-up for AP Comeback Player of the Year.

The only question surrounding Barkley has been his health. He struggled with injuries for three consecutive seasons from 2019 to 2021 and missed almost all of 2020 because of a torn ACL in his right knee.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.