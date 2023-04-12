Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was arrested Monday in Texas on a misdemeanor assault complaint.

Winfrey is accused of grabbing the hand of a woman he was dating, causing "bodily injury," according to Harris County court records.

A Browns spokesperson said the team is "aware of the situation and gathering more information."

Winfrey was a fourth-round draft selection out of Oklahoma last year. He appeared in 13 games as a rookie, recording 22 tackles, and was suspended for Cleveland's second game of the season for undisclosed disciplinary reasons.