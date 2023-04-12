INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts coach Shane Steichen, asked whether the team has turned its focus away from free agent Lamar Jackson and toward the NFL draft in its pursuit of a franchise quarterback, suggested the team is currently more preoccupied with the draft.

"We're focused on the draft and I'm focused on the guys that are in the building right now," said Steichen, whose team kicked off its offseason program this week. "That's where we're at."

The Colts have been perhaps the team most closely linked to Jackson, who was franchised by the Baltimore Ravens but is eligible to negotiate with any team.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard acknowledged during last month's annual NFL meeting that the Colts were looking into the possibility of acquiring Jackson, saying, "anytime a special player is available -- which he is -- you've got to do the work." Steichen himself had earlier said the Colts were doing their "due diligence" on all quarterbacks when asked about interest in Jackson.

But Wednesday's comments come in conjunction with other recent statements and actions by the Colts that indicate the interest in Jackson might be waning. The Colts also have the fourth overall pick, putting them in position to select one of the top quarterbacks.

Owner Jim Irsay recently said he was opposed to yielding the two first-round picks it would take to acquire Jackson if the Colts signed him to an offer sheet that the Ravens opted not to match. Those picks, Irsay said, "are like gold."

"Our belief, and my belief, has always been you build through the draft, the draft is your pipeline for success or failure," Irsay said. "That is where it's at."

Now, the Colts are in the thick of their pre-draft evaluation, conducting workouts with each of the top four quarterbacks in the draft: C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Bryce Young of Alabama, Anthony Richardson of Florida and Will Levis of Kentucky.

"We're 15 days away from the draft and we're still working through all those things," Steichen said.