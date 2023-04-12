Adam Schefter details the possible buyers of the Washington Commanders with a deal possibly coming before the draft. (1:17)

Jeff Bezos is not going to bid on the Washington Commanders, a source close to him said Wednesday, ending a pursuit that struggled to mount any momentum.

Bezos had some interest in buying the franchise, and his presence hovered over the proceedings despite his never having made a bid. He even hired a firm, Allen & Co., to explore a bid.

In March, a source close to Bezos said Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder were blocking him from the bidding, which multiple sources close to the Snyders denied.

Bezos owns The Washington Post, which published several investigative stories over the past three years that led to issues for Snyder and the organization.

Puck News first reported that Bezos, who according to Forbes has a net worth of $125 billion, wasn't "currently planning" to bid on the team.

When asked if Bezos was going to make a bid, a source close to Bezos told ESPN, "No he's not."

Josh Harris, who owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, has submitted an official offer, reported to be around $6 billion, for the Commanders. Harris and one of his limited partners, Mitchell Rales, are both from the Washington area and have a combined net worth of more than $11 billion. Their group includes NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also reportedly submitted a bid. Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta was interested as well. Three groups toured Washington's facilities -- Harris, Apostolopoulos and an unnamed one.