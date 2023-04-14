Veteran defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl selection who spent nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced Friday that he's retiring from the NFL.

McCoy made the announcement on social media with a video that included an image of him hanging up his cleats with a simple "Thank you" message.

The Bucs soon afterward congratulated McCoy, 35, on his retirement, calling him "a Buccaneer great."

A Buccaneer great.



Congrats on your retirement, @Geraldini93!

The No. 3 pick of the 2010 draft, McCoy spent nine seasons with the Bucs, earning Pro Bowl honors in six consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2017. He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders.

He joined the Panthers in 2019 and had five sacks in his lone season in Carolina.

He never played a game for the Cowboys after suffering a ruptured right quadriceps before the 2020 season. He signed with the Raiders in 2021 but was limited to one game -- his last -- after another knee injury.

For his career, McCoy started 139 of 140 games played and finished with 59.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles with 4 recoveries, 24 pass deflections and 334 tackles.