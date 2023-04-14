Arizona Cardinals five-time Pro Bowl safety Budda Baker has requested a trade, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Baker informed the Cardinals in February that he wanted to be traded or receive a new deal to make him the highest-paid safety, the source said.

Baker is owed $13.1 million this season and $14.2 million in 2024 from a four-year, $59 million extension he signed in 2020 that made him the highest-paid NFL safety at the time.

After being drafted by the Cardinals in the second round in 2017, Baker has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Cardinals, leading the team with 111 tackles last season while also intercepting two passes.