The Miami Dolphins have agreed to a contract with former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Chosen Robbie Anderson, sources told ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Anderson was released by the Cardinals on March 8 after he was acquired last year in a midseason trade.

He joins a Dolphins receiving corps led by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who set an NFL record for receiving yards by a pair of teammates with 3,066 yards in 2022. However, Miami lost third-leading receiver Trent Sherfield to the Buffalo Bills via free agency.

Anderson is the second receiver Miami has added this offseason, alongside former New York Jets receiver Braxton Berrios. He will compete with River Cracraft, Cedrick Wilson and 2022 fourth-round pick Erik Ezukanma for a roster spot come training camp.

Anderson, 29, had seven catches for 76 yards in 10 games for the Cardinals last season. The Carolina Panthers traded Anderson to Arizona on Oct. 17, a day after he was kicked out of a game by interim coach Steve Wilks following sideline arguments with his position coach. He had 13 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown in six games for the Panthers before he was traded.

Anderson posted on Instagram last month that he legally changed his first name to Chosen. That change came after he had legally changed the spelling of his first name from Robby to Robbie last year.

He signed with the Panthers as a free agent in 2020 and posted the only 1,000-yard season of his career that season, finishing with 1,096. He had 161 catches for 1,821 yards and nine touchdowns in 39 games for Carolina.

Anderson began his career with the New York Jets, signing as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2016. In four seasons for the Jets, he had 207 catches for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns in 62 games.

ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.