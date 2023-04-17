FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, in negotiations for a contract extension, did not report Monday for the start of the New York Jets' offseason program, according to a source.

Williams, 25, entering the final year of his contract, vowed at the end of last season that he wouldn't attend voluntary workouts without a new deal.

The two sides have been in discussions for about two months. General manager Joe Douglas said at the recent league meetings that negotiations were "in a positive place."

Williams is due to make $9.6 million this season, the amount of his fifth-year option. Three defensive tackles this offseason have received at least $21 million per year -- Javon Hargrave (San Francisco 49ers) at $21 million, Daron Payne (Washington Commanders) at $22.5 million and Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee Titans) at $23.5 million.

Drafted third overall in 2019, Williams is coming off a career-high 12 sacks. He made his first Pro Bowl and was selected first-team All-Pro.