The New York Giants opened Phase 1 of the voluntary portion of their offseason program Monday without two of their top players and team captains in running back Saquon Barkley and Dexter Lawrence.

Both remain in contact with the team and coach Brian Daboll as they deal with their contract situations.

"First of all, we've had a great turnout. We've had a few meetings here [Monday]. The guys that are here are excited to be back. We got off to a good start," Daboll said. "I've talked to both of those players, both Saquon and Dex. I'll leave those conversations as I always do, private."

Barkley is "unhappy" being stuck on the $10.1 million franchise tag, multiple sources told ESPN in recent weeks. He will not sign the tag anytime soon and, as a result, can't attend workouts or be in the Giants' team facility.

Lawrence elected to stay away from the start of the offseason program because of a contract disagreement, a source confirmed.

The Giants are trying to build momentum in the second year under Daboll. They had their first winning season since 2016 and first playoff victory since Daboll's inaugural campaign in 2011.

But they don't seem overly concerned at this point that the absences of Barkley and Lawrence will have a negative effect on the locker room.

"Yeah, it's April 17," Daboll said. "Again, I'm going to keep all those conversations private. That is the way I'll always do it. I'm excited about the guys that are here. Much respect for Saquon, and those things in some form or some time will find itself working out."

This is the business of the NFL that is now infiltrating its way into the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. This was the first taste of any sort of professional success for this group of players.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who signed a four-year deal for $160 million this offseason, doesn't feel it's something they can't handle.

"I think we've got great guys in the locker room, mature guys who understand that side of playing in the NFL, understand the business side of it," Jones said. "I don't think that is a concern within our team.

"Like I said, those two guys are excellent teammates, stand-up guys who we have a tremendous amount of respect for. In terms of dividing the locker room or making anyone feel differently, I think that is out of the question. I think everyone has a tremendous amount of respect and understands that piece of it. We're all mature and understand that."

Daboll mentioned that overall the Giants had "great turnout" on their first day back. Neither Barkley's nor Lawrence's absence was a surprise. Team brass and teammates knew they weren't going to attend as they both continue to search for a long-term deal.

Barkley and the team aren't currently negotiating a new deal. Lawrence and his representatives had been working on a deal in recent weeks.

Lawrence, 25, is on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract. He's coming off a breakout season in which he recorded a career-best 7.5 sacks. A new deal for the talented defensive lineman is expected to land above $20 million per season.

The Washington Commanders' Daron Payne and Tennessee Titans' Jeffery Simmons are two defensive tackles who already landed above that benchmark with new contracts this offseason.

Barkley's situation is a little trickier. He finished fourth in the NFL with 1,312 rushing yards last season and tied for the team lead with 57 receptions. But the running back market was sluggish this offseason and the past few years, and the Giants are currently content having him play on the franchise tag.

The two sides could get back to negotiating a potential new deal after the draft, according to a source. They have until July 15 to reach a deal, or he will have to play the season on his franchise tender.

In the meantime, Barkley is not expected to join his teammates anytime soon. Lawrence's absence could potentially be shorter.

"They are dealing with their own things. So that is for them to work out," safety and fellow captain Xavier McKinney said. "We know what type of guys they are. We know what type of players they are. We all love them. We all kind of know what it is."