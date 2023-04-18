BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett said he has "retired" from participating in any future Pro Bowl Games after dislocating his big toe during them in February.

Garrett said Tuesday that the toe injury he suffered then is still bothering him as he and the Browns begin their voluntary offseason program in Berea.

Garrett was injured while racing Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course in Las Vegas as part of the Pro Bowl's reimagined format.

"Run-away-from-the-cops obstacle course," Garrett said. "Jumping over walls and fences. Doesn't make sense to me."

Garrett said his foot felt numb after hitting his toe on the first wall he jumped against. Afterward, he had the toe popped back into place and didn't require surgery on it, but admitted the injury has been "nagging," especially when planting and cutting on it.

"It's just frustrating," he said. "But by the time the season rolls around, I don't think it will be an issue."

Garrett proposed replacing the obstacle courses and other games at the Pro Bowl with including the fans on the field with the Pro Bowl players.

"We play with the fans," he said.

Garrett, 27, tied his own team single season record with 16 sacks last year despite playing through a shoulder sprain that he suffered when he crashed his car following a practice in late September. Garrett said that at least his shoulder is now finally feeling better again.

Browns teammate Amari Cooper is also recovering from an injury. The wide receiver underwent surgery in February that repaired a core muscle injury, which plagued him during the final few weeks of last season. Cooper still led the Browns with 78 receptions, 1,160 receiving yards and nine touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland.

"The recovery went well. I feel like I'm exactly where I'm supposed to be," Cooper said. "Healing up real nice. Just ready to get the work in this offseason program and get better."