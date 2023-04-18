Patrick Mahomes talks about rehabbing his high ankle sprain and why he should be ready to go by Chiefs camp. (0:38)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Veteran Blaine Gabbert will join the Kansas City Chiefs as a backup to Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, a source confirmed.

The Chiefs lost Chad Henne, their longtime backup to Mahomes, when he retired immediately after their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs prefer to have a veteran to pair with Mahomes in the meeting room and on the practice field, and Gabbert qualifies. Gabbert, 33, has 48 career starts in 11 NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and, most recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He hasn't started a game since 2018 with Tennessee. His career record is 13-35 and has 51 career touchdowns, 47 interceptions and a QBR of 30.5.

The Chiefs have needed a backup to start just three games in Mahomes' five seasons as a starter. But Henne played twice in recent seasons for an injured Mahomes in the playoffs, including in last season's divisional round win over the Jaguars.

The Chiefs also have Shane Buechele, their third quarterback last season, on the roster.