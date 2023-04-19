Louisiana wide receiver and NFL draft prospect Michael Jefferson was released from the hospital on Wednesday after being struck by a drunk driver on April 9.

Jefferson, who was considered a potential middle-rounds pick in the NFL draft, is expected to miss this season, but doctors believe he should be able to play in 2024.

His attorney Brad Sohn said in a statement to ESPN: "A drunk driver tragically hit my client Michael Jefferson on Easter night. Michael would not have made it this far without being a fighter and remains in good spirits under the circumstances. He still has optimism that - even as he continues to undergo a grueling rehabilitation - he can have an outstanding NFL career. We believe that optimism is well-founded, and hope a team still will select this terrific young man and great football player."

Jefferson had recorded career highs with 51 receptions and 810 yards in 2022 for the Ragin' Cajuns. He totaled 154 catches for 2,407 yards and 29 touchdowns in his college career, playing three seasons for Alabama State and two for Louisiana.