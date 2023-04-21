BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills reached agreement with kicker Tyler Bass on a four-year extension that keeps him with the team through the 2027 season, sources confirmed to ESPN.

The deal is worth up to $21 million with $12.3 million guaranteed, sources said.

Bass, 26, was going into the final year of his rookie deal with the Bills and would have hit free agency in 2024. A Georgia Southern product, Bass was drafted by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He has been the Bills' kicker in every game since, making 85.6% of his career kicks and 97.5% of PATs.

In each of the past two seasons, Bass has made over 87% of his kicks. He has never missed more than two PATs in a season and made all 51 of his regular-season PATs in 2021. He ranked 12th among kickers with more than 10 attempts in accuracy in 2022 (87.1%).

Bass has shown the ability to kick consistently despite the tough conditions that the lake wind and often lake-effect snow bring to Highmark Stadium. He also has had success at the end of the season, with his highest field goal accuracy percentages coming in December (89.5%) and January (100%). In his career, Bass has missed only four fourth-quarter or overtime kicks (24-of-28), including the postseason. He is the first player in Bills history to score 120-plus points in three seasons.

The Bills will also have consistency at the holder position for Bass after re-signing punter Sam Martin to a three-year deal this offseason.

NFL Network first reported Bass' extension.