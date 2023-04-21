Arizona Cardinals unveil new uniforms for 2023 season

The Arizona Cardinals unveil their new look going into the 2023-24 season. (0:32)

The Arizona Cardinals are heading into the 2023 season with a new look.

On Thursday, the team unveiled uniforms that are the result of a three-year design collaboration with Nike.

Each of the three styles follows a monochromatic theme with different colors prominently featured. The combination the Cardinals will wear at State Farm Arena features a red jersey and matching pants with white and silver accents. The phrase "Protect the Nest" is stitched on the neckline.

On the road, they will wear an all-white ensemble that has red and silver trim with black lettering and "Bird Gang" embroidered on the back neckline.

An all-black alternate that also features red and silver stripes rounds out the trio.

A newly designed white helmet will be paired with the home and road uniforms, while a black helmet will be worn with the alternate uniform.