CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns had surgery on his right ankle last week, but he's expected to be ready for training camp with no limitations for the upcoming season, the team said Monday.

Burns missed the regular-season finale with an ankle sprain. He recovered in time for the Pro Bowl but continued to have soreness in the ankle when he recently reported for offseason conditioning.

Tests revealed a small fracture. The surgery was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte.

Burns led the Panthers in sacks last season with 12.5. He is expected to be a key piece at outside linebacker as the team transitions from a 4-3 base defense in which he played end to a 3-4.

The 16th pick of the 2019 draft is scheduled to play this season on his fifth-year option, but the Panthers would like to work out a long-term deal with the 25-year-old out of Florida State.

The Panthers are expected to take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the top pick of Thursday's NFL draft, but general manager Scott Fitterer said at the team's pre-draft news conference that adding another edge rusher is a priority. Carolina has the 39th pick of the second round.