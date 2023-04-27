Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multigame suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, sources told ESPN's Michael DiRocco on Thursday.

A suspension would leave the Jaguars without the left tackle who has started 75 games since they drafted him in the second round in 2017.

Robinson, who missed the final three games of the 2022 season after suffering a meniscus injury in his right knee, would lose $888,888 for each game he is suspended.

The Jaguars signed Robinson to a three-year, $52.75 million contract last offseason after initially using the franchise tag on him in March 2022.