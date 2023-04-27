Spears praises Lamar for getting deal done without an agent (1:32)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- In a span of a month, quarterback Lamar Jackson went from wanting out of Baltimore to signing the largest deal in Ravens history.

Consider it another one of Jackson's jaw-dropping spin moves.

After 27 months of challenging negotiations, Jackson reached a five-year deal with the Ravens on Thursday, the team announced. Financial terms weren't immediately known.

"For the last few months, there has been a lot of he said, she said," Jackson said in a video posted by the Ravens on their Twitter account. "A lot of nail biting. A lot of head-scratching going on."

Jackson then held up a football with a Ravens logo and said, "But for the next five years, it's a lot of 'flock' going on."

We've agreed in principle on a 5-year contract extension with QB @Lj_era8‼️



😈😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/tQj1Rzqcha — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 27, 2023

Jackson, who represented himself in the negotiations, landed his deal 10 days after Jalen Hurts signed a five-year contract extension for $255 million, including $180 million guaranteed. It also came shortly before the start of the NFL draft, when the Ravens could have selected a quarterback in the first round.

Last month, the Ravens placed the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson, which allowed him to negotiate with other teams and gave Baltimore the right to match any offer sheet signed. But no teams publicly showed any interest in him.

Still, it seemed like the sides were headed for a divorce on March 27, when Jackson announced he had requested a trade just before coach John Harbaugh spoke to reporters at the NFL annual league meeting. Jackson wrote on Twitter that the Ravens "had not been interested in meeting my value" in contract talks.

Now, Jackson is in position to fulfill his draft day promise to the Ravens. It was five years and one day ago when Jackson made this percolation after being selected with the last pick of the first round: "They're going to get a Super Bowl out of me, believe that."

Jackson turned a franchise that had missed the playoffs for three straight seasons into a winner again. His career record of 46-16 (.738) is the fourth-best of any starting quarterback to debut in the Super Bowl era.

In 2019, his first full season as a starter, Jackson became the second unanimous selection as NFL MVP. He led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) and set the league record for most rushing yards by a quarterback (1,206).

But Jackson's performance have been mired by injuries and uneven play recently. Over the last two seasons, he threw 33 touchdowns and 20 interceptions and missed a total of 11 games, including a 24-17 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite the lack of progress in contract talks over the years, Ravens officials repeatedly remained optimistic that a deal would get done. Earlier this month, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said, "He's the right player for this team to lead us to where we want to be."

Now, the Ravens know Jackson will be in Baltimore for another five years.