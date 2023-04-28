The Carolina Panthers draft Alabama QB Bryce Young with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. (0:39)

The 2023 NFL draft is upon us.

Before dreams came true for the league's future stars, they took to the red carpet to show off their fashion sense. Flashy jewelry, fresh kicks and custom suits were among the eye-catching looks in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here are the top ensembles from Thursday night.

Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis Charlie Riedel/AP

WR1 always drippin' https://t.co/yfrweaNV3R — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) April 27, 2023

Illinois defensive back Devon Witherspoon Charlie Riedel/AP

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers Charlie Riedel/AP

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud Charlie Riedel/AP

Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson Charlie Riedel/AP

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. Charlie Riedel/AP

Texas running back Bijan Robinson Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports