        <
        >

          The best outfits from the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City

          play
          Panthers draft Bryce Young with No. 1 overall pick (0:39)

          The Carolina Panthers draft Alabama QB Bryce Young with the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. (0:39)

          9:10 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The 2023 NFL draft is upon us.

          Before dreams came true for the league's future stars, they took to the red carpet to show off their fashion sense. Flashy jewelry, fresh kicks and custom suits were among the eye-catching looks in Kansas City, Missouri.

          Here are the top ensembles from Thursday night.

          Paris Johnson Jr.

          Jordan Addison

          Will Levis

          Joey Porter Jr.

          Christian Gonzalez

          Anthony Richardson

          Jaxon Smith-Njigba

          Devon Witherspoon

          Zay Flowers

          Bryce Young

          Keion White

          C.J. Stroud

          Tyree Wilson

          Will Anderson Jr.

          Bijan Robinson

          Brian Branch