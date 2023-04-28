Will Anderson Jr. is drafted by the Houston Texans after the team traded up to secure him. (0:30)

After getting their franchise quarterback in C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans sent shock waves through the NFL draft on Thursday night, trading up nine spots to select Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr. with the No. 3 overall pick.

The Arizona Cardinals, who originally owned the third pick, will receive the 12th overall pick, the 33rd overall pick, a first-round pick in 2024 and a third-rounder in 2024 from the Texans, who also receive a fourth-rounder in the deal.

Despite the hefty price tag for the third pick, the Texans have landed two of the top overall draft prospects this year for first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, who said throughout the offseason that Houston was looking to add a young quarterback and now also has a building block for his defense.

Stroud joins a Texans quarterback room that already has Davis Mills, E.J. Perry and Case Keenum. The Texans added Perry and Keenum in free agency, and Mills started 15 games last season.

In 2022, Mills posted a 3-10-1 record as Houston's starter and threw 15 interceptions, tied with Dallas' Dak Prescott for the most in the NFL.

In two seasons as Ohio State's starter, Stroud passed for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2021 and 2022.

Stroud's last collegiate game was one of his most remarkable as he completed 23 of 34 passes for 348 yards with four touchdowns in a 42-41 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The 6-foot-4 Anderson had 10 sacks last season and 17.5 sacks in 2021. He became the first Alabama player to be a two-time unanimous All-American and is a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and a two-time Nagurski Trophy winner.

Anderson had 130 pressures from 2021 to 2022 -- 42 more than any other player in the FBS during that span.