Jalen Carter is visibly emotional after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 9 pick. (0:45)

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up with the Chicago Bears for the ninth overall pick and selected Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter on Thursday.

The Eagles sent the 10th overall pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Bears for the No. 9 pick.

The Bears then selected Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright with the No. 10 pick.

With the move the Eagles bolster their defensive line after losing Javon Hargrave in free agency to the San Francisco 49ers.

Carter was the No. 1 player on ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's board, but his draft status was clouded after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing last month in connection with a fatal crash in January. He was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service and will attend a state-approved defensive driving course. His attorney, Kim Stephens, said that, by resolving the matter, the state of Georgia is forever barred from bringing additional charges against Carter.

In a statement to ESPN, Stephens said Carter did not cause a car wreck on Jan. 15, in which Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed. Police alleged that LeCroy was driving an SUV that was racing Carter's SUV before the wreck. According to police, LeCroy's SUV was going 104 mph when it left the road and hit two power poles and several trees. Police said her blood alcohol concentration was .197, about 2½ times the legal limit in Georgia.

According to Stephens, Carter had not been drinking alcohol and was not under the influence of alcohol or any illegal substances.