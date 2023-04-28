Jalen Carter is visibly emotional after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 9 pick. (0:45)

The first round of the 2023 NFL draft has been full of trades and surprises.

That includes the Philadelphia Eagles trading up with the Chicago Bears for the ninth overall pick to select Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Carter will join his former Georgia teammates Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis on a stout Eagles defense.

Philly center Jason Kelce was in the crowd in Kansas City and seemed quite pleased with the pick.