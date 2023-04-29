Hendon Hooker will continue his comeback trail in the Motor City.

The Detroit Lions selected Hooker with the 68th overall pick in the NFL draft Friday night, making the former Tennessee star the franchise's highest-drafted quarterback since Matthew Stafford went No. 1 in 2009.

The Lions front office has made it clear that Jared Goff is the franchise's starting quarterback for the moment, but the three-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season.

The selection of Hooker, who is recovering from a torn ACL, could therefore be a move for the future by Detroit.

Hooker was enjoying an outstanding 2022 season with the Volunteers until he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in November, clouding his status for the 2023 NFL season.

Hooker's surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, recently sent a letter to all 32 NFL teams stating that Hooker is on a timeline to be fully cleared by the first weekend of the 2023 season, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Hooker, 25, completed 69.6% of his passes for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 11 games last season. He also rushed for 430 yards and five TDs.