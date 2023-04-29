Louis Riddick breaks down the Lions trading D'Andre Swift to the Eagles. (1:00)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles agreed to terms on a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire running back D'Andre Swift on Saturday.

The Lions are receiving a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a seventh-rounder (No. 219) this year while Philadelphia gets Swift and Detroit's seventh-round pick (No. 249), a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move comes after the Lions drafted Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs 12th overall Thursday.

It's a homecoming for Swift, who is from Philadelphia and attended high school at St. Joseph's Prep, less than 10 miles from Lincoln Financial Field. He played college football at Georgia -- which has accounted for three picks by the Eagles in this draft through the fourth round.

Swift, 24, rushed for 542 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries (5.5 YPC) over 14 games last season and added 48 catches for 389 yards and three scores. He dealt with ankle and shoulder injuries and missed three regular-season games in 2022.

A second-round pick in 2020, Swift has rushed for 1,680 yards and 18 touchdowns over three seasons.

"He's got big-play ability as a runner and a receiver," Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said on ESPN's draft broadcast. "We saw it firsthand when we were in Detroit the first game of the season [in 2022]."

The defending NFC champion Eagles have reshuffled the running back position after Miles Sanders left in free agency for the Carolina Panthers. They signed former Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny to a one-year deal in March.

Swift and Penny are joining a running back room that also includes returning members Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott.

"We liked our running backs," Roseman said. "We didn't go into the draft feeling like this was the position we had to have, but we felt like this player was somebody who could really add to our culture and add to our team."