METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints sent veteran tight end Adam Trautman and a seventh-round pick (No. 257) to the Denver Broncos to move back into the sixth round of the 2023 NFL draft and select Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with pick No. 195.

This was the third trade the Saints made on Day 3 of the draft. They also made two trades in the fourth round to select Old Dominion offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri and Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener.

The trade reunites Trautman with Broncos coach Sean Payton, who was part of the Saints organization when it selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft.

The Saints gave up four picks to select Trautman, sending their picks in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds to the Minnesota Vikings to move back into the third round. The Saints did not have another pick in that draft after the trade, until they traded back into the seventh round on the following day.

Payton also signed former Saints players Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Tony Jones Jr., Michael Burton and Marquez Callaway in his first offseason in Denver.

Trautman had 60 career receptions for 641 yards and four touchdowns in 43 games with the Saints.