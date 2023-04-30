The NFL is targeting May 11 as the date to release its 2023 schedule, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Commissioner Roger Goodell and scheduling czar Howard Katz will meet Monday as they continue to try to finalize the schedule.

They gained more clarity for that task -- particularly in scheduling prime-time games -- with the recent trade of quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets as well as the re-signing of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North has been leading all the scheduling briefings with Goodell and will continue to do so through the completion of the process. NFL officials Onnie Bose, Charlotte Carey and Hans Schroeder also have participated in most of the briefings with Goodell.

The NFL's season opener will be played on Thursday, Sept. 7. Traditionally, the reigning Super Bowl champions have hosted that game.

Last season's league schedule was released on May 12, 2022.

Reuters contributed to this report.