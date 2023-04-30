The 2023 NFL draft is a wrap, and the three-day event concluded with late-round picks and a flurry of undrafted free agent deals.
Every year there are a number of players who go undrafted, leaving them with the task of finding a team.
Based on Todd McShay's best available rankings, here are where the top 25 undrafted free agents from this year's draft ended up. See the full 2023 rankings here.
1. Jalen Redmond, DT, Oklahoma
Signed: Carolina Panthers
2. Ivan Pace Jr., ILB, Cincinnati
Signed: Minnesota Vikings
3. Lonnie Phelps, OLB, Kansas
Signed: Cleveland Browns
4. Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State
Signed: Carolina Panthers
5. Emil Ekiyor Jr., OG, Alabama
Signed: Indianapolis Colts
6. Thomas Incoom, OLB, Central Michigan
Signed: Denver Broncos
7. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama
Signed: Philadelphia Eagles
8. Joel Wilson, TE, Central Michigan
Signed: New Orleans Saints
9. Ronnie Hickman, S, Ohio State
Signed: Cleveland Browns
10. Ali Gaye, DE, LSU
Signed: Houston Texans
11. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia
Signed: New York Giants
12. Cameron Brown, CB, Ohio State
Signed: Los Angeles Chargers
13. Andre Carter II, OLB, Army
Signed: Minnesota Vikings
14. Jerrod Clark, DT, Coastal Carolina
Signed: Los Angeles Chargers
15. Jason Brownlee, WR, Southern Miss
Signed: New York Jets
16. Lance Boykin, CB, Coastal Carolina
Signed: Seattle Seahawks
17. Isaiah Land, OLB, Florida A&M
Signed: Dallas Cowboys
18. Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina
Signed: Baltimore Ravens
19. Anthony Johnson, CB, Virginia
Signed: New Orleans Saints
20. Richard Gouraige, OG, Florida
Signed: Buffalo Bills
21. T.J. Bass, OT, Oregon
Signed: Dallas Cowboys
22. Brandon Joseph, S, Notre Dame
Signed: Detroit Lions
23. Jaxson Kirkland, OT, Washington
Signed: Cincinnati Bengals
24. Malik Knowles, WR, Kansas State
Signed: Minnesota Vikings
25. Jeremy Banks, ILB, Tennessee
Signed: Tampa Bay Buccaneers