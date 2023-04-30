Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in a swimming pool at his home in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family. Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the Buccaneers said in a statement. "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."

According to a statement from the Tampa Police Department, officers arrived at a Tampa residence just before 9:30 a.m. ET after receiving a call that a child had fallen into a pool. The child was then transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly later, despite attempts to save her life.

The Tampa PD said an investigation is ongoing.

"It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident," according to the Tampa PD's statement.

Arrayah Barrett was the youngest of four children in the Barrett family.

Shaquil Barrett, 30, is entering his fifth season with the Buccaneers and has been named to the Pro Bowl twice, including in 2019 when he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks. His 2022 season was cut short by a torn Achilles.