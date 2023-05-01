Field Yates explains why fantasy managers should be quicker about drafting a quarterback in this year's draft. (0:51)

Why you should draft a QB sooner this fantasy season (0:51)

Now that the 2023 NFL draft is over, the deadline for NFL teams to pick up fifth-year options on rookie contracts for 2020 first-round draft picks is here.

Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, is not eligible for a fifth-year option after being traded to the Atlanta Falcons from the Detroit Lions last month, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

In addition, three 2020 first-round draft picks are no longer in the NFL and are not eligible: No. 12 Henry Ruggs III, No. 19 Damon Arnette and No. 29 Isaiah Wilson. The No. 31 overall pick, Jeff Gladney, died in a car accident last May.

Below, we are tracking all of the picked up and declined options for the 2020 class.

What is a fifth-year option?

According to OverTheCap.com, the 2020 Collective Bargaining Agreement allows for teams to exercise a fifth-year option for players drafted in the first round as an addition to the standard four-year rookie contract. Upon being exercised, the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed, and any base salary in the player's fourth year that was not fully guaranteed will become so. The fifth-year salary is calculated based on four tiers: Basic, playtime, one Pro Bowl, multiple Pro Bowls.

Picked up fifth-year options

No. 1 overall pick: Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals picked up the option for 2020's No. 1 overall pick -- no surprise there as he has led the team to Super Bowl LVI and the AFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons.

No. 5: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins announced in March that they would pick up Tagovailoa's option after the QB suffered multiple concussions in 2022. The No. 5 pick in 2020 enters the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2023 and stands to make a fully guaranteed $23.4 million in 2024.

No. 6: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers have exercised the fifth-year option on Herbert's contract. The sixth-overall pick in 2020, Herbert is scheduled to earn $4.23 million and $29.5 million in the final two seasons of his rookie deal.

No. 7: Derrick Brown, DT, Carolina Panthers

The No. 7 overall pick in 2020 had his fifth-year option picked up by the Panthers on Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

No. 10: Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Cleveland Browns

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are picking up the fifth-year option on Wills. This guarantees a salary of $14.175 million for 2024 for the former No. 10 overall pick.

No. 13: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers announced that they have picked up the fifth-year option on Wirfs' rookie contract.

No. 15: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

Broncos will exercise Jeudy's option; he will now earn $12.98 million in 2024, which will be the fifth, and final, year of his rookie deal.

No. 16: A.J. Terrell, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons announce they picked up the option for Terrell over the weekend. The Falcons will owe the former No. 16 pick $12.34 million in 2024.

No. 17: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys picked up Lamb's option in April, locking him, their first-round pick in 2020, into a salary of $17.99 million in 2024.

No. 22: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are exercising the fifth-year option of their All-Pro receiver. The fifth-year option is worth $19.743 million.

No. 25: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers picked up Aiyuk's option, and if he doesn't sign a contract extension before the 2024 season, he would be due $14.12 million that year.

Declined fifth-year options

No. 2 overall pick: Chase Young, DE, Washington Commanders

The Commanders won't pick up the fifth-year option on Young, making him a possible free agent after this season.

No. 9: CJ Henderson, CB, Carolina Panthers

Carolina has declined Henderson's fifth-year option. Henderson was drafted No. 9 overall by the Jaguars in 2020 and traded to the Panthers in 2021.

No. 14: Javon Kinlaw, DT, San Francisco 49ers

While the 49ers have exercised Aiyuk's option, they will not pick up Kinlaw's option. The 2020 No. 14 overall pick has struggled to stay healthy and produce on the defensive line.

No. 23: Kenneth Murray Jr., ILB, Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco said last week that they will not exercise Murray's fifth-year option.

No. 24: Cesar Ruiz, C, New Orleans Saints

According to ESPN's Jeremey Fowler, the Saints are declining the fifth-year option for the 2020 No. 24 overall pick.

No. 28: Patrick Queen, OLB, Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens have declined to pick up Queen's fifth-year option, a source told ESPN's Jamison Hensley.