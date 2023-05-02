The Kansas City Chiefs have officially agreed to re-sign running back Jerick McKinnon, a source told ESPN's Field Yates on Tuesday.

General manager Brett Veach had said on Monday that he "wouldn't be surprised" if the Chiefs re-signed McKinnon.

McKinnon had the best receiving season of his career in 2022, when he was third on the Kansas City Chiefs in receptions (56), fourth in receiving yards (512) and second in receiving touchdowns (9). He had a streak to end the regular season of six games with at least one touchdown catch.

McKinnon, who turns 31 on Wednesday, also rushed 72 times for 291 yards and a touchdown.

He could have had a touchdown late in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII but gave himself up two yards short of the end zone after a 9-yard run. The move helped the Chiefs set up for the game-winning field goal in a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

McKinnon played the past two seasons for the Chiefs after playing four years for the Minnesota Vikings and one for the San Francisco 49ers. He sat out the 2018 and 2019 seasons while with the 49ers due to complications from knee surgery.

The 2014 third-round draft pick has 2,590 rushing yards, 1,856 receiving yards and 29 total touchdowns over his career.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.