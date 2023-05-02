MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins are declining the fifth-year options for offensive lineman Austin Jackson and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jackson and Igbinoghene were two of the Dolphins' three first-round draft picks in 2020, alongside quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose option was picked up in March.

Miami traded two key players, Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick, to acquire two extra first-round picks leading up to the 2020 draft. Both Jackson and Igbinoghene were seen as developmental players at the time and were drafted ahead of Justin Jefferson and Jonathan Taylor, respectively.

Igbinoghene has struggled to get on the field during his three NFL seasons, playing just 16 games over the past two seasons, although he recorded a game-sealing interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 of last season.

With the additions of Jalen Ramsey and 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith to their cornerbacks room, Igbinoghene will need a strong offseason to make the Dolphins' final roster.

Jackson, on the other hand, has played in 32 games over the past three years, including 30 starts. But he injured his ankle in the Dolphins' season opener in 2023 and re-injured the same ankle upon his return, limiting him to just two games last season. He moved from left tackle to left guard in 2021, and was Miami's starting right tackle in 2022. General manager Chris Grier said the Dolphins expect Jackson to start at right tackle again in 2023.

"We're excited for him. I know he was frustrated with some of the injuries last year, but he's been working hard," Grier said. "He's been doing a lot of stuff here in the offseason. Having Terron Armstead around here, another year being around him will be tremendous value for him."