Tedy Bruschi reacts to Randall Cobb's one-year deal to play with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. (1:31)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Continuing to surround Aaron Rodgers with familiar faces, the New York Jets are expected to sign former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb to a one-year contract, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

It was Cobb who walked off the field with Rodgers after the Packers' season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions -- the longtime teammates seemingly soaking up a nostalgic moment in what would be their final game at Lambeau Field after playing together for 10 seasons.

Cobb becomes the fourth ex-Packer to sign with the Jets, joining wide receiver Allen Lazard, quarterback Tim Boyle and tackle Billy Turner. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also is part of the big reunion, as he served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2021.

The addition of Cobb comes as no surprise, considering his close relationship with Rodgers. Cobb was on the star quarterback's so-called wish list -- players he recommended to the Jets during their March meeting at his home in Malibu, California.

Lazard, free agent tight end Marcedes Lewis and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who signed with the Baltimore Ravens, also were on Rodgers' list.

Rodgers, who officially was traded to the Jets last week, said during a January appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he wants "the Randall Cobbs of the world -- if he wants to keep playing -- in my locker room. Guys you can win it with."

Cobb joins a talented Jets receiving corps that includes Lazard, Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Denzel Mims.

Primarily a slot receiver, Cobb will join Hardman in that position. The Jets' primary slot receiver last season, Elijah Moore, was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March.

Cobb ranks fifth in Green Bay history with 532 career receptions despite spending two seasons away from the team. He rejoined the Packers in 2021 after playing for the Cowboys (2019) and Texans (2020).

The Packers brought back Cobb in 2021 as a condition of Rodgers' return to the team. Cobb has played in 25 games over the past two seasons since coming back to Green Bay.