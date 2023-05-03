Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday and is facing charges of aggravated sexual battery.

Mahomes, 22, was booked into Johnson County (Kansas) Detention Center on a $100,000 bond at 8:42 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to online records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Police in Overland Park, Kansas, confirmed to KCTV5 in Kansas City that the arrest stemmed from a woman's accusation that Mahomes assaulted her in February.

Surveillance video published Wednesday by TMZ appears to show Mahomes kissing a woman while his hands are grasping her neck. The 40-year-old woman, who is the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, also accused Mahomes of shoving a member of the restaurant's wait staff in a separate incident.

Mahomes' attorney, Brandon Davies, denied the woman's accusations in a statement to KCTV5 in March.

"We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson," Davies said in the statement. "Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

Jackson Mahomes has a large social-media following and frequently attends Chiefs games. He celebrated the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory earlier this year with his brother at the championship parade in Kansas City.