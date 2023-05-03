CINCINNATI -- Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian has signed a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Wednesday.

Siemian joins Jake Browning as one of the backup options behind Joe Burrow, who is coming off a season that saw him become an MVP finalist for the first time in his three-year career.

Siemian was previously with the Chicago Bears, who released him in March at the start of the new league year.

Most notably, he spent his first three seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos. During his time there, Siemian started in 24 of his 26 appearances and completed 59.3% of his passes for 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns with 24 interceptions. Current Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was on staff with the Broncos during Siemian's tenure.

Siemian, who does not have an agent, visited with the Bengals before last week's NFL draft. Brandon Allen, Cincinnati's primary backup the past two seasons, reportedly signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

After the Bengals did not draft a quarterback, coach Zac Taylor referenced that Browning was "continuing to grow," while the team continued to look at veteran options, including Allen.