OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- After not selecting a cornerback in the first round, the Baltimore Ravens found their starter three days after the draft.

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin signed with the Ravens, the team announced Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed, but it's a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Ravens have been looking for a starting cornerback after not re-signing Marcus Peters in free agency. Ya-Sin is projected to start alongside three-time Pro Bowl defender Marlon Humphrey.

In the first round, the Ravens chose to draft wide receiver Zay Flowers at the No. 22 overall pick instead of taking cornerbacks Deonte Banks or Joey Porter Jr., which increased the chances of Baltimore adding an experienced cornerback in free agency.

The Ravens had been in contact with Ya-Sin since March, when he had a free-agent visit to Baltimore. By waiting to sign him until after May 1, this doesn't negate the Ravens receiving a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2024 for losing guard Ben Powers, who signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the Denver Broncos in March.

Ya-Sin, who turns 27 later this month, underwent a physical Wednesday in Baltimore, sources told Schefter. He appeared in 11 games -- nine starts -- with the Raiders in 2022 before suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 13.

Acquired in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts for edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue last March, Ya-Sin was expected to help solidify a weak link for the Raiders' defense at cornerback. He did not have an interception for the second straight season -- he had one in each of his first two seasons with the Colts -- but had seven passes defensed, the second-highest such total of his four-year career.

Ya-Sin also had 45 tackles (37 solo) and the first quarterback hit of his career in 2022.

A second-round pick of the Colts in 2019 out of Temple at No. 34 overall, Ya-Sin has started 38 of 52 career games with two interceptions, 27 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 183 tackles (154 solo) and two tackles for a loss.

ESPN's Paul Gutierrez contributed to this report.