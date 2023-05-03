Aaron Rodgers is in a New York state of mind.
The New York Jets quarterback has been rooting for the Big Apple's other sports teams since the Green Bay Packers traded him in late April. On Friday, he showed up at Madison Square Garden to root for the New York Rangers, making an appearance on the big screen and getting a cheer from the crowd.
GREAT CHOICE, AARON. 😇— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) April 30, 2023
Welcome to the best city in the world. pic.twitter.com/TLbPJa2jMt
The very next day, he showed up to the Garden again, this time to support the New York Knicks.
big sports guy @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/ZtfcGDoals— New York Jets (@nyjets) April 30, 2023
On Tuesday night, he was -- you guessed it -- at MSG again, this time alongside new teammate Sauce Gardner. Rodgers also got to hang out with Carmelo Anthony for a bit.
GO NEW YORK GO NEW YORK GO @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/VZq5ApCLlZ— New York Jets (@nyjets) May 3, 2023
On top of that, the New York Mets have asked the QB to throw out the first pitch at an upcoming game, Rodgers said on "The Pat McAfee Show." At this rate, he'll have visited every stadium in the greater New York area before training camp starts.