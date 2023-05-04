State attorneys general in New York and California on Thursday launched a joint investigation into allegations that female employees of the NFL have been subjected to gender discrimination and harassment.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and California Attorney General Rob Bonta, both Democrats, said the investigation will examine the NFL's workplace culture and claims made in several pending lawsuits that the league violated federal and state laws banning gender discrimination, including equal pay laws.

James and Bonta said they issued subpoenas to the NFL on Thursday seeking relevant information.

James in a statement said that "no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable."

Bonta in a statement said his office has serious concerns about the NFL's role in creating "an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment."

"No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions," Bonta added.

The league has offices in New York and California with more than 1,000 employees, the attorneys general said.

James and five other attorneys general last year sent a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell asking the league to respond to allegations of harassment and bias described by dozens of women in a New York Times report and multiple lawsuits. The NFL at the time denied wrongdoing and said it has taken steps toward diversifying its workforce.

A female former NFL production manager who has sued the league claimed she was excluded from high-level meetings and passed over for a promotion, while a female former NFL wardrobe stylist who also sued claimed she was groped and subjected to sexual comments by numerous league employees.

