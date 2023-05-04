New York Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence reached agreement Thursday on a four-year, $90 million extension, including $60 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal makes Lawrence the third highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL.

Lawrence was the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft. The Clemson product has played in 64 games over his first four seasons, missing only two games.

The 6-foot-4, 342-pound lineman has recorded 16.5 sacks, 116 tackles and four forced fumbles in his career.