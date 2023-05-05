Aaron Rodgers razzes Sauce Gardner for not knowing Jessica Alba

Aaron Rodgers is already razzing his new New York Jets teammate Sauce Gardner.

On Tuesday night, Rodgers and Gardner attended Game 2 of the New York Knicks' series vs. the Miami Heat. At some point, Rodgers found out they were going to be sitting near actress Jessica Alba, star of "Dark Angel," "Fantastic Four," "Sin City" and other movies. He let Gardner know ... and was a little shocked by his response.

"He was just picking on me a little bit for being young," Gardner said. "You know, like, we was getting seated and he was like, 'Oh, we're about to sit by' -- what's her name? -- 'We're about to sit by Jessica Alba.' I'm like, 'Yeah, I don't know who that is,' and he looked at me like I'm crazy. You know what I mean? It was just great being able to sit over there and I got to meet her and one of her friends who was from Detroit actually.

"It was great vibes, but that whole night, he would just keep asking me out of nowhere, 'Do you know who that person is?' and I'm like, 'Bro, that's Amar'e Stoudemire, I know who that is. Now you just picking on me at this point.'"

To be entirely fair to Gardner, he's only 22 years old, and for much of his life Alba has been more focused on running The Honest Company, an online retailer which she co-founded in 2011, than she has been with acting. He later clarified that he had seen her in movies beforehand, but just didn't look up her name.

To be clear, I've seen Jessica Alba in movies before, but I never looked on google to see what her real name is😂 — D'ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) May 4, 2023

Thank you lol.. I don't watch movies and look up people actual names. I know her as " Honey" & "Storm"😂 https://t.co/XseZmqgCup — D'ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) May 4, 2023

For her part, Alba and her entourage seemed charmed by the experience -- although that didn't stop Rodgers from continuing to rag on Gardner.

Lol -I totally see how this kid Sauce got his name, he said to my girl @ElizabethMxo "How can I get caught up when I'm the catch" 😂 . But in all honesty he was actually very polite with his elder @AaronRodgers12 and everyone else in the room. It was nice meeting you... — Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) May 4, 2023

Damnn it's been 2 days and you still remember what I said word for word.. I just might be HIM🤣 Nah, but I had a good time with you, @ElizabethMxo, and my chaperone loll @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/sTlsXOM9Qe — D'ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) May 4, 2023