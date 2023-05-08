Was Anthony Richardson the right choice for the Colts? (1:35)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts owner Jim Irsay wants to make it clear that Andrew Luck is off-limits.

After learning the availability of Luck was the subject of an inquiry last year by the Washington Commanders, Irsay took to social media Sunday night to warn teams about any correspondence regarding the long-retired Colts quarterback.

"If any NFL team attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him) ... to play for their Franchise -- it would be a clear violation of the League's Tampering Policy," Irsay posted on Twitter.

Luck, 33, who retired in 2019 with three seasons remaining on his contract, technically remains the property of the Colts. The contract tolled after his departure, meaning that if he ever elects to return to the NFL, the Colts would own his rights.

ESPN reported Saturday that Washington made attempts in 2022 to learn whether Luck had any interest in returning to the NFL. It is unclear who, exactly, Washington had contact with about Luck.

A Colts source said the team is unclear about the nature of the conversations, but it is seeking to learn more about what exactly transpired and whether any tampering occurred.

The NFL's anti-tampering policy is somewhat vague, but direct contact with a player is not required for a violation to occur.

"Any public or private statement of interest, qualified or unqualified, in another club's player to that player's agent or representative, or to a member of the news media, is a violation," the relevant portion of the policy states.

Luck, a four-time Pro Bowl selection who retired at age 29, has adamantly stated in the past he has no intention of returning to the NFL.