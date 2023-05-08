KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Running back Isiah Pacheco is recovering from surgeries for a torn labrum and a broken hand, coach Andy Reid said Monday as the Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up a three-day rookie camp.

"He's making progress,'' Reid said. "We'll just see how he does with it. I can't even give you a timeline on it, but he's doing well.''

The Chiefs begin offseason practice later in May. Training camp starts in July.

Pacheco as a rookie last season led the Chiefs in rushing with 830 yards. A seventh-round draft pick, Pacheco replaced Clyde Edwards-Helaire as the Chiefs' featured back early in the season.

Pacheco also rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs did not sign a veteran back in free agency or select a player at the position in the draft. But they return their two other top backs from last season, Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon.

The Chiefs' first-round draft pick, defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah of Kansas State, did not participate in team drills at the rookie camp. He had surgery for a broken thumb before the draft.

"We're just kind of gradually bringing him back,'' Reid said on a timeline for his return. "We'll just see how he feels.''

Reid also said recently signed veteran Donovan Smith would begin offseason practice as the starting left tackle. The Chiefs lost starter Orlando Brown in free agency to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chiefs' biggest addition in free agency, Jawaan Taylor, will play right tackle to begin, Reid said.