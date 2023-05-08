The NFL will release its 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, the league announced Monday.

Some games, however, will be announced as soon as Wednesday when the international games in London and Germany will be announced by NFL Network and ESPN, the first-ever Black Friday game will be announced by Amazon and select contests will be revealed by Fox and CBS on "Fox & Friends" and "CBS Mornings," respectively.

In addition, select games will be announced earlier on Thursday by NBC and ABC on the "Today Show" and "Good Morning America", respectively. ESPN's "NFL Live" also will announce a "Monday Night Football" game at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The NFL had previously announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will host international games this season.

The 2023 season will feature 14 playoff rematches from 2022, including a reprise of the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and champion Chiefs.

Also, teams can be on "Thursday Night Football" twice and not every team is guaranteed to play on prime time.

ESPN2 will air a two-hour special on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET to highlight the 2023 schedule and the "Monday Night Football" slate. ESPN+ will air a separate special on the schedule at the same time.

Reuters contributed to this report.