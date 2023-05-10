        <
          Sources: Texans, guard Shaq Mason reach 3-year extension

          • DJ Bien-Aime, ESPNMay 10, 2023, 05:49 PM ET

          HOUSTON -- The Texans and right guard Shaq Mason have agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract extension, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

          KPRC-TV in Houston was first to report the news and is also reporting that Mason, 29, received a $10 million signing bonus.

          In March, the Texans acquired Mason from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.

          Last season, Mason had a 92.7% pass block win rate -- ranking 27th, per ESPN Stats & Information research -- and allowed three sacks.

          Mason becomes the second offensive lineman whom the Texans have extended since March. The first was left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who signed a three-year extension worth up to $75 million.