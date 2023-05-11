KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs will take their Super Bowl LVII victory celebration national on June 5.

The team announced Wednesday it will be welcomed by President Joe Biden for a White House visit to commemorate the franchise's third Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs will be the first Super Bowl champions to visit the White House since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did so two years ago. The Los Angeles Rams didn't make the trip last year.

The Chiefs didn't visit the White House after their Super Bowl LIV victory in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chiefs will take the trip to Washington by virtue of their 38-35 Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.