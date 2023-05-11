Domonique Foxworth and Dianna Russini analyze the high pressure and expectation that the New York Jets are facing with their star QB Aaron Rodgers. (1:41)

Is it Super Bowl or bust for Aaron Rodgers and the Jets? (1:41)

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets will begin the Aaron Rodgers era in prime time against an AFC East rival, as they face the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," it was announced Thursday by the NFL on "Good Morning America."

The game is sure to have plenty of emotion, as it will be played on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It also will mark the Jets' first Monday night appearance under coach Robert Saleh, who is entering his third season. They last opened a season at home in prime time on Sept. 11, 2011, a 27-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

With the recently acquired Rodgers, the Jets -- owners of the league's longest active playoff drought at 12 years -- suddenly are a hot ticket and figure to receive several prime-time games. The full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. Thursday.

It's a huge challenge for Rodgers & Co. The Bills are the defending AFC East champions and went 5-0 in prime-time games last season.

The game also features a marquee quarterback matchup, with Rodgers against Josh Allen. The head-to-head series is 1-1, with the Bills defeating Rodgers' Green Bay Packers last season 27-17. For his career, Rodgers is 2-2 against the Bills, with only five touchdown passes and four interceptions.

The Bills have dominated the recent series, although the Jets did manage a win at home last season, snapping a five-game losing streak to their longtime rival.

The Jets have lost seven straight games in prime time. Their last prime-time win was the 2018 opener, when they beat the Detroit Lions on the road on "Monday Night Football."

The Jets are also playing in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game on Nov. 24 against the Dolphins, with kickoff slated for 3 p.m. ET.