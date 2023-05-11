On the one-year anniversary of Brett Favre being named in a civil suit, here's a look back at the Hall of Famer's involvement in the largest welfare scandal in the history of the state. (3:15)

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre said Thursday that he is no longer suing former NFL player and national sports commentator Pat McAfee for defamation.

"I'm happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation," Favre tweeted. "Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We'd both much rather talk about football."

McAfee said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Favre is withdrawing the suit against him.

"As I have previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre the football player and his Hall of Fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi," McAfee said. "I am pleased to report that based solely on me again clarifying these points now, with no settlement paid, Brett is withdrawing his suit against me."

A spokesperson for Favre declined to comment further.

Favre sued McAfee in February over comments he made about Favre's involvement in a sprawling welfare case in Mississippi over millions of dollars in government money that were diverted to the rich and powerful. According to the suit, McAfee called Favre a "thief" who was "stealing from poor people in Mississippi" on "The Pat McAfee Show." The suit also accused McAfee of making similar remarks on Twitter. (McAfee also works for ESPN.)

Favre still has defamation lawsuits pending against former NFL player Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White.

Favre said Sharpe made "egregiously false" statements about him on the Fox Sports talk show "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," including that Favre "stole money from people that really needed money."

Sharpe's attorneys have asked a federal judge to dismiss the case, writing in a May 3 filing: "Mississippi law protects Sharpe's right to make caustic and critical comments on Favre's involvement in a matter of public concern: the misspending of welfare funds intended for poor Mississippi families."

White's attorneys have said Favre cannot prove malice in any statements the auditor has made about the welfare case.

Favre is a defendant in a civil lawsuit from the state seeking to recoup some of the misspent money. The retired quarterback also sued sports commentator and NFL veteran Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi state auditor Shad White separately for defamation. Those cases are still open.

A state audit published in 2020 found that at least $77 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds were misspent. Eight people have been indicted, six of whom have pleaded guilty. Favre has not been criminally charged. Last month, a judge ruled that Favre would remain in the civil suit. He has since demanded a jury trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.