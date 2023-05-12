GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers might have found a new starting safety after failing to find one in the draft.

On Friday, they signed Jonathan Owens, who started all 17 games for the Texans last season.

The Packers have not re-signed Adrian Amos, who started at strong safety the last four seasons.

While the Packers have not ruled out bringing back Amos, Owens is a more affordable option. They're looking for someone to pair with fifth-year safety Darnell Savage.

Owens entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. Last season, he set career highs with 17 games started, 125 tackles (second on the Texans), 84 solo tackles (also second on the team), a sack, a QB hit and four pass breakups.

Owens is married to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who tweeted Friday asking for recommendations in Green Bay.