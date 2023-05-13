Former Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin -- who signed a three-year, $40 million deal with Jacksonville in 2021 but was released in March -- has agreed to a one-year deal with the Houston Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Griffin, 27, didn't play at a high level in his two seasons with the Jaguars, and he missed 12 games in 2022 because of a back injury. The team saved $13.15 million by releasing the cornerback.

Griffin was a Pro Bowl selection with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019 but didn't reach that standard of play with the Jaguars. Griffin intercepted six passes in four seasons with the Seahawks but didn't have an interception in 19 games with the Jaguars.

Opposing quarterbacks completed 67% of their passes, including six touchdowns, when he was the nearest defender in his two seasons with the Jaguars, per NFL NextGen Stats.

