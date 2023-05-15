Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2016, is taking the next step in his career. But this phase will not be on the field.

Ryan, released by the Colts in March after one season in Indianapolis, has joined CBS Sports as an NFL analyst, the network said Monday. Ryan, who will turn 38 on Wednesday, will perform roles as both a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms, according to the announcement.

But Ryan, in a Twitter post announcing his new role, stopped short of saying he's done playing. He punctuated his message with a disclaimer: "P.S. -- this is not a retirement post."

Excited to join the @NFLonCBS family! Looking forward to breaking down the game this season.



P.S. - this is not a retirement post 😉 pic.twitter.com/4fCTVpFxK0 — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) May 15, 2023

Ryan has played 15 seasons in the NFL and faces an uncertain future after a difficult 2022 season with the Colts. Ryan was benched on two separate occasions by Indianapolis and was plagued by turnovers. His 15 fumbles were a career high and were second-most in the NFL last season. Ryan also threw 13 interceptions.

After the season, Ryan left the door open to playing again and seemingly hasn't backed off.

"I still love playing," he said when asked about his future. "I'm obviously not committed to anything. Got to see how it shakes out. But I still love playing and still feel like, honestly, there's a lot of good football [left]."

Ryan spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and holds most of the franchise's key passing records. He is the team's all-time leader in passing yards (59,735), touchdown passes (367) and pass completions (5,242). Ryan is also top 10 all-time in career passing yards (seventh, 62,792) and touchdown passes (ninth, 381).