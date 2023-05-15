Jaguars cornerback Chris Claybrooks will not be prosecuted on domestic assault and vandalism charges in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Davidson County court records.

According to the records and Claybrooks' Nashville attorney, Edward M. Yarbrough, a settlement was reached in the case.

A message was left with a spokesman for the Davidson County District Attorney's office.

Claybrooks was arrested on April 14 in Nashville and charged with misdemeanor domestic assault with bodily injury and vandalism. According to an affidavit, Claybrooks allegedly grabbed a cellphone from a woman's hand and damaged the phone by throwing it to the ground.

The woman, who told police she was Claybrooks' ex-girlfriend, had abrasions and bruises on her hand, per an affidavit. Claybrooks was arrested and released on $2,500 bond.